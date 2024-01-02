Short Interest in Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Increases By 20.5%

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Hiscox Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HCXLF remained flat at $13.97 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Hiscox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hiscox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,070 ($13.63) to GBX 1,130 ($14.39) in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

