Short Interest in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Grows By 10.8%

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,395,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

HIVE stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.60. 4,023,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.52% and a negative net margin of 174.73%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. On average, analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIVE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,918,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 80,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,319,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 217,686 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIVE. StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut HIVE Digital Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

