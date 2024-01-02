Short Interest in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Grows By 11.1%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,190,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 22,680,000 shares. Currently, 18.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

HPP traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,942. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $101,242,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308,032 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10,679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,433,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,204 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after buying an additional 4,134,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,367.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after buying an additional 4,107,498 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.