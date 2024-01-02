Short Interest in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Rises By 23.7%

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 491,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 185,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 513,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,957,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,467. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $260.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.98.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

