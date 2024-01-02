Short Interest in IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Rises By 17.2%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.0 days.

IMI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IMIAF traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. IMI has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $21.14.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

