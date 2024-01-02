Short Interest in IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Rises By 17.2%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.0 days.
IMI Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IMIAF traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. IMI has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $21.14.
About IMI
