Short Interest in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Drops By 17.5%

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,700 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 620,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

INGXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,812. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $206.54 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1309 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -407.69%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

