Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Rises By 30.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.96. 4,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,321. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average is $103.34. The firm has a market cap of $155.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $118.06.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.2994 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
