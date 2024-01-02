Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Rises By 30.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.96. 4,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,321. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average is $103.34. The firm has a market cap of $155.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $118.06.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.2994 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 164.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after buying an additional 113,357 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,354,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1,508.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 68,748 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,448,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 510.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.