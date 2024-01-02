Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Rises By 23.3%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of PHO stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $60.38. 99,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,100. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
