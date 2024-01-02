Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Decreases By 22.2%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

HYXF traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.99 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2342 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYXF. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 46,859 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

