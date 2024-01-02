Short Interest in Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Declines By 6.0%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,600 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 529,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Jaguar Mining Trading Up 2.1 %

JAGGF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,936. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $107.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.07.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $31.62 million for the quarter.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

