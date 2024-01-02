Short Interest in JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Grows By 21.1%

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,244,900 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 1,853,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

JAPAN POST BANK Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JPSTF remained flat at $9.76 during trading on Tuesday. JAPAN POST BANK has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Get JAPAN POST BANK alerts:

About JAPAN POST BANK

(Get Free Report)

Read More

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN POST BANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.