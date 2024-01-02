Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Increases By 12.5%

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 208,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
Shares of JDDSF stock remained flat at $1.67 on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JD Sports Fashion
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.