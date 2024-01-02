Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Increases By 12.5%

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 208,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of JDDSF stock remained flat at $1.67 on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

See Also

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

