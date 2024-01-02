Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Increases By 11.0%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 158,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,060. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.15. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $127.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.11 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 22.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $112,831.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,088.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $112,831.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,088.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $547,520.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $771,953. Company insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Further Reading

