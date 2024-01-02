Short Interest in Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Increases By 11.1%

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,200 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 803,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,784.4 days.
Karoon Energy Price Performance
KRNGF remained flat at $1.40 during trading on Tuesday. Karoon Energy has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47.
About Karoon Energy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Karoon Energy
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Camping World: when dividend cuts are a good thing
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Analysts suddenly say Google is the place to be in
Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.