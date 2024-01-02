Short Interest in Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Increases By 11.1%

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,200 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 803,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,784.4 days.

Karoon Energy Price Performance

KRNGF remained flat at $1.40 during trading on Tuesday. Karoon Energy has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47.

About Karoon Energy

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Australia and Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the State of Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018.

