Short Interest in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Rises By 24.7%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 430.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Karooooo by 7.9% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Karooooo by 108.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Karooooo Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Karooooo had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $56.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Karooooo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

