Short Interest in Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Rises By 12.3%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,489,700 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 1,326,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.4 days.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Shares of KELTF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.28. 13,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,708. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KELTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Kelt Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

