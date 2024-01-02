Short Interest in Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Grows By 8.4%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,656,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 1,528,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,841.0 days.

Keppel Stock Performance

Keppel stock remained flat at $5.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. Keppel has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $5.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the energy and environment, urban development, connectivity, and asset management businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; produces jacking systems; and operates food hubs.

