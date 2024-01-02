Short Interest in Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Grows By 8.4%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,656,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 1,528,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,841.0 days.
Keppel Stock Performance
Keppel stock remained flat at $5.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. Keppel has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $5.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.
Keppel Company Profile
