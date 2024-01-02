Short Interest in Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Grows By 13.5%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,400 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 340,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,864.0 days.
Kinnevik Price Performance
KNKBF stock remained flat at C$10.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. Kinnevik has a twelve month low of C$8.36 and a twelve month high of C$18.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.95.
Kinnevik Company Profile
