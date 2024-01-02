Short Interest in Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Grows By 13.5%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,400 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 340,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,864.0 days.

Kinnevik Price Performance

KNKBF stock remained flat at C$10.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. Kinnevik has a twelve month low of C$8.36 and a twelve month high of C$18.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.95.

Kinnevik Company Profile

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early to late venture and growth capital. The firm also prefers indirect investments in venture capital funds. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

