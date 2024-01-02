Short Interest in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Increases By 14.7%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,057.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,057.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,577. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,935,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,269,000 after acquiring an additional 43,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,312,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after buying an additional 396,408 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,278,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,374,000 after buying an additional 166,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after buying an additional 656,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,302,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,404,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

KTOS traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 750,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,536. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.26 and a beta of 0.82. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.