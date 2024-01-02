Short Interest in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Drops By 17.7%

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

QYLG stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,882. The company has a market cap of $111.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $29.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54.

Get Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.