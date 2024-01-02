Short Interest in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL) Expands By 21.4%

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Newtek Business Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Newtek Business Services stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. 8,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. Newtek Business Services has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Newtek Business Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.