Short Interest in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Grows By 21.2%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 3,640,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 958,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on OII. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OII traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 2.55.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 61,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

