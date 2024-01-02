Short Interest in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Increases By 27.2%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
PAVmed Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PAVM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. 148,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,705. PAVmed has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86.
PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. PAVmed had a negative net margin of 4,660.07% and a negative return on equity of 532.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PAVmed will post -10.34 earnings per share for the current year.
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.
