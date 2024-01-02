Short Interest in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Increases By 27.2%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PAVmed Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAVM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. 148,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,705. PAVmed has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. PAVmed had a negative net margin of 4,660.07% and a negative return on equity of 532.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PAVmed will post -10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

PAVmed Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PAVmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 57,533 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in PAVmed by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PAVmed by 108.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.