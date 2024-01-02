Short Interest in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Rises By 37.9%

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Principal Quality ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSET stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888. Principal Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61.

Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal Quality ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

