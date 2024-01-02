Short Interest in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Grows By 52.9%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the November 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Value ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,503,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Principal Value ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Principal Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Principal Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.37. 3,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,420. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. Principal Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Principal Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

