Short Interest in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expands By 28.3%

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PROV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PROV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $88.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.47.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Provident Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial



Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

