Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Expands By 27.4%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of PULM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.86. 16,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,547. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $6.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 238.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

