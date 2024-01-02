Short Interest in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expands By 29.9%

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Quantum Price Performance

Shares of Quantum stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. 233,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,020. Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.

Get Quantum alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quantum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 182,427 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Quantum by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 91,709 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Quantum by 792.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,609 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.