Short Interest in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Increases By 21.5%

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $10.68 on Tuesday, reaching $534.49. 617,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,213. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $551.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $523.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.23. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.57.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

