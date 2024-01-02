Short Interest in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Grows By 25.2%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,833,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soligenix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Soligenix by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Soligenix by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Soligenix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNGX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,068,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,406. Soligenix has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $8.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.28. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 737.93% and a negative net margin of 841.22%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

See Also

