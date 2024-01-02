Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Expands By 30.4%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vallourec Price Performance

Shares of VLOWY stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vallourec will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes, Mine & Forests, and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

