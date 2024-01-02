Short Interest in Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Drops By 16.1%

Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 961,500 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 1,146,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,615.0 days.

WDPSF opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. Warehouses De Pauw has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Warehouses De Pauw to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.

WDP develops and invests in logistics real estate (storage spaces and offices). WDP has more than 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over approximately 300 sites at logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

