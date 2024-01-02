Short Interest in Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Decreases By 17.5%

Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,400 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 519,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,284.0 days.

Welcia Stock Performance

Shares of WLCGF opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. Welcia has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

About Welcia

Welcia Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of drug stores with dispensing pharmacies in Japan. Its stores offer OTC products, cosmetics, household goods, food, and other products. The company also offers counseling, late-night, and long-term care services, as well as home-visit bathing and nursing care support services, as well as housing services for elderly people.

