Short Interest in Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Decreases By 17.5%

Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,400 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 519,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,284.0 days.
Welcia Stock Performance
Shares of WLCGF opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. Welcia has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $21.50.
About Welcia
