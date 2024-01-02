Short Interest in Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Grows By 22.2%

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Wienerberger Price Performance
WBRBY opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. Wienerberger has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $6.85.
Wienerberger Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wienerberger
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- One fast-food stock is expected to outperform all others in 2024
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- The most active penny stocks at Marketbeat.com
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 2 fast-casual restaurants to grab before they get taken out
Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.