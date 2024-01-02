Sietel Ltd (ASX:SSLPA) Announces $0.05 Interim Dividend

Sietel Ltd (ASX:SSLPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.
Sietel Stock Performance
