Sietel Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:SSLPA)

Sietel Ltd (ASX:SSLPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.
Sietel Price Performance
