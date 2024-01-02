Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $221,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,864 shares of company stock worth $16,665,807. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Trade Desk Price Performance
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trade Desk Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Featured Articles
