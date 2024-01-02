Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,858 Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $20.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

