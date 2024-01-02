Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $191.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

