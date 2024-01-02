Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 140,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 230,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

