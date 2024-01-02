Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

