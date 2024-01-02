Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $655,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,532,000 after buying an additional 58,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MLM opened at $498.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $500.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $462.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.12. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.