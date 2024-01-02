Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

IBM opened at $163.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The company has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

