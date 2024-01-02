Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

