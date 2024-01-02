Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 160 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 731,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,471,000 after buying an additional 98,981 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 11,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock worth $2,759,608 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

ICE opened at $128.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.98 and a 200 day moving average of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $129.16. The company has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

