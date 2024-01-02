Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 21,000 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $620.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.74 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.82% and a net margin of 0.43%. Research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.