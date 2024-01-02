Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,023,000 after buying an additional 181,380 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 746.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 592,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,005,000 after acquiring an additional 522,642 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 370,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 141,905 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,232,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $15,415,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

