Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 31,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 64,826 shares.The stock last traded at $18.01 and had previously closed at $17.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLN

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.14% and a negative net margin of 151.43%. Research analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 66.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 239,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,676 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 293,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,415,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 121,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.