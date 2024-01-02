Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMOGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.37. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 119.88%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

