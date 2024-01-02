Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires 38,373 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 30.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 137.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.48. 530,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.